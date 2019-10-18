PENN YAN — The centerpiece of a $16.2 million capital project was unveiled Wednesday, when the public got to see the new and improved Penn Yan school district transportation center.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception at the facility, which has been near Penn Yan Elementary for decades, was held before Wednesday’s school board meeting.
School district Superintendent Howard Dennis said the transportation building is the most visual piece of the capital project, which is currently wrapping up across the campus. The project includes improvements and updates in all district buildings, including replacement of the turf field for athletics.
The building primarily houses the transportation offices and mechanic bays. It includes a bus rinse area, fueling island, and a storage room for district record archives.
“It also includes a large conference room that will be used for multiple purposes. The building was needed to replace an aging facility that had lasted at least 65 years,” Dennis said. “We hope this facility will last at least that long. This is a modern facility with updates that will increase the efficiency of the transportation department.”