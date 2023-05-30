MILO — The local Rotary Club selected Penn Yan Middle School seventh-grader Harrison Fitch as its most recent Student of the Month.
Fitch was honored May 9 at Lakeside Country Club. His social studies teacher, Kyle Gobe; guidance counselor, Cassie Johnson; mother, Kerry Fitch; and grandparents, Lyn and Taylor Fitch, joined him for a celebratory lunch and presentation.
Kerry Fitch, Johnson, and Gobe introduced Harrison Fitch to the Rotary Club as a kind, empathetic, thoughtful, and compassionate young man who enjoys — and is dedicated to — learning and setting a great example for his peers in all that he does. He is an active school chorus member, a percussionist with the school band, and a recent on-stage member of the school drama club. Fitch also plays on the school’s lacrosse and football teams.
The Penn Yan Rotary presented Fitch with a framed Penn Yan Rotary Club Student of the Month certificate and a $25 Long’s Cards and Books gift card. For many of the months in each school year the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan student who demonstrates The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.