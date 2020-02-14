PENN YAN — Village police have charged a local woman following an investigation into a high-speed chase last weekend, but the driver is still at large.
Samantha E. Hansen, 30, of Penn Yan, was charged by village police with second-degree facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and sixth-degree conspiracy. Both charges are misdemeanors.
Police said the charges stem from an incident that started about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when an officer saw John Northrup driving a pickup truck on North Avenue in the village. The officer knew Northrup’s driving privileges had been suspended and there was an active warrant for his arrest.
The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but police said Northrup fled through the village to Outlet Road in Milo. Police said the pursuit, which included state police and Yates County sheriff’s deputies, ended on Ridge Road due to road and weather conditions.
Police said Hansen rented the pickup truck in her name and allowed Northrup to drive it, knowing he couldn’t legally drive. She was arrested, processed at the police department and released with an appearance ticket to village court.
The truck was later found in Dresden by state police and sheriff’s deputies following a tip. Northrup, who is wanted on several charges for the pursuit, was not at the scene and hadn’t been found by police as of Thursday afternoon.