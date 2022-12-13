MILO — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said a rollover crash Saturday that left a Penn Yan woman dead could have been caused by the woman choking on food.
Spike said Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan after her vehicle went off Bath Road in Milo shortly before 5 p.m.
“There are indications that she choked on food ... and lost control of her vehicle or went unconscious,” Spike said. “She was unconscious when first responders arrived.”
Golden was taken to the hospital by Penn Yan Ambulance. Spike said a Mercy Flight Central helicopter was called to Penn Yan, but did not transport after Golden was pronounced dead.
The Penn Yan Fire Department also responded.