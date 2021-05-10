PENN YAN — A village resident has joined a crowded field in the Republican primaries for Yates County Legislature.
Megan Wilkinson announced her candidacy for District 3 (town of Milo) in a news release.
“The residents of District 3 deserve diligent and honest representation,” she said. “I hope to instill confidence in the office and ensure the best interests of the community are represented.”
A 12-year veteran in defense contracting, Wilkinson — who moved from Hammondsport to Penn Yan in 2016 — said she has experience in managing multi-million dollar budgets as part of a small business.
“Yates County faces many challenges including budgetary issues, lagging infrastructure improvements, and decline in small businesses to name a few,” she said.
Community members who want to learn more about her plans can attend a meet the candidate event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 26 at Laurentide Beer Company, or join one of her Saturday morning community clean-ups.
Wilkinson is one of six Republicans running in a June 22 primary for four positions on the November ballot. The others are incumbents Leslie Church, Dan Banach and Carlie Chilson, former legislator Mark Morris, and Sean Ahearn.
Incumbent P. Earle Gleason is not running for re-election.
Four Democrats have submitted nominating petitions in the district — Valerie Brechko, Kelley Reynolds, Teresa Hoban, and Mildred Phillips-Espana.
Last November, county residents approved a referendum changing Legislature terms from two to four years with staggered elections. Seven seats will be elected in November for four-year terms and seven others for two-year terms, including District 3.
Subsequent elections will be for four-year terms.
Here are the other candidates:
DISTRICT 1 (4 seats) — Incumbent Republicans Ed Bronson, Doug Paddock, Pat Killen and Tim Cutler are running for four-year terms to represent the towns of Italy, Jerusalem and Middlesex. Democrat K Dixon Zorovich is running, too.
DISTRICT 2 (3 seats) — Incumbent Republicans Terry Button, Dick Harper and Rick Willson are running for four-year terms to represent the towns of Potter, Benton and Torrey.
DISTRICT 4 (3 seats) — Incumbent Republicans Bill Holgate, Bonnie Percy and Jim Multer are running for two-year terms to represent the towns of Barrington and Starkey. Another Republican, Jesse Jayne, will also be in a GOP primary.