PENN YAN — There may never be a day when airports — large or small — are powered entirely by solar energy.
However, a year-long project that is winding down at the Penn Yan/Yates County Airport could play a major role in cutting costs and reducing the carbon footprint in the future.
“I think there is always going to be an electric-grid component to airport lighting, at least for several more years,” said Ryan King of the Federal Aviation Administration, who was at the airport recently to show the solar panels and batteries that are party of the study. “The real benefit is safety for airports that could not otherwise afford a system like those at major airports. We’d be providing general aviation a level of safety without any carbon footprint.”
King works in the FAA’s airport safety research and development section at the William J. Hughes Technical Center in New Jersey. He is studying how solar-powered lighting and signs along runways and taxiways could improve airfield visibility at night — and during bad weather — at smaller and general aviation airports.
While major airports generally have airfield lighting powered by expensive, centralized electrical systems, many smaller airports only have non-illuminated signs, markings, windsocks, and other pilot aids.
In Penn Yan, 23 safety systems — they include runway and taxiway edge lights, obstruction lights, elevated runway guard lights, windsocks, and signs — are lit with their own solar panels and battery supplies. That equipment was installed last September, and the FAA will collect performance data until this fall. The FAA will set up a similar system in Arizona later this year, followed by projects in Washington state and Oklahoma.
King said Penn Yan was chosen for the pilot project due to several factors.
“These projects will take place in four distinct regions, all with different levels of sunlight and weather factors,” he said. “We found the Penn Yan airport could accommodate our research because of the real estate, internet access, being a secure location, and willingness of officials to cooperate throughout the year. Basically, they checked all our boxes. They have quite an operation there and can accommodate small jets and helicopters.”
The project will determine the equipment’s compliance with FAA photometric and reserve battery requirements; assess the functionality and durability of the equipment under various weather conditions; and provide a cost comparison between installing and operating decentralized solar airfield devices compared to conventionally powered equipment.
“Things are going pretty much as we expected. We are monitoring battery power and output on sunny days, as well as cloudy weather and snowy weather,” King said. “Solar batteries are affected by extreme heat and cold, just like your vehicle battery is. As expected, on cold days storage capacity is down and lights aren’t as bright.”
King pointed out that the local airport has lights powered by the electric grid, so the lights associated with the solar project are not being used by pilots. Instead, those lights are covered; the data from light output and battery voltage is sent online to New Jersey.
King noted a side benefit should solar-powered lighting prove safe and reliable. Many rural airports don’t have immediate access to medical or other emergency services, so a better-equipped airport could become a lifesaving option.
“Lighting and solar technology has advanced so much that manufacturers are now producing things that look and operate much more to our standards,” he said. “There are a lot of aspects to this we could see play out. There’s also an equity piece to making these small airports more accessible to more flights and to more people.”