PENN YAN — Friends of the Keuka Outlet Trail will share a hearty, all-you-can-eat breakfast at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge from 8-10 a.m. May 7.
Over pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, and juices, friends and members of the KOT will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of Yates County while renewing a commitment to the legendary trail and its adjacent waterway that flows through the heart of the county and connects two of the larger Finger Lakes. Old, new, and/or renewed members of the KOT are being asked to bring a friend or relative and help get them signed up for an annual membership that is critical to trail upkeep. Attendees can meet the new and old members of the Board of Directors, who along with the Maintenance Team will be serving up the breakfast while goodies and supplies last.
The cost of the KOT breakfast is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6-12, and free for children younger than 5. The Moose Lodge of Penn Yan, at 301 E. Elm St., is donating all proceeds from the event to the Friends of the Outlet. You do not need to be a member to attend, but opportunities to join will be available.
Attendees will learn about the new free Audio Tour, which tells the dynamic history of the trail through 18 specific sites numbered along the entire seven-mile trail from west to east — the direction the Keuka Outlet flows. Whether an “audio tourist” is on foot or a bike, solo or with family and friends, they will find special QR codes to scan on a smartphone for easy access to the tour. Trail visitors are encouraged to bring their own headphones or earbuds, and share the encounter with family and friends after breakfast.
The breakfast will provide plenty of other information about the Keuka Outlet Trail such as the new Hopeton Campground, the collaborative Riparin Runoff Reduction Project, and the third annual Celebrate Cascade that is scheduled for Sept. 17.
“Our members and volunteers play an essential role to the continued success and developments along the Keuka Outlet Trail,” Friends President Keith Prather said. “We hope to make this membership breakfast at the Moose Lodge an annual celebration that kicks off the next season of great opportunities on the KOT.”
Anyone interested in volunteering for the Membership Breakfast should email Deborah Clancy at dclancy1233@gmail.com or attend the Annual Spring Friends of the Outlet meeting at 7 p.m. April 10 at the 18th Amendment Kitchen and Cocktail Bar, 7 Main St.
For further information go to www.keukaoutlettrail.org.