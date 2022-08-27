1935 Chronicle Express advertisement

This 1935 advertisement in the Chronicle-Express exhorted local residents to patronize Penn Yan merchants.

 Submitted

The members of the Penn Yan Action Coalition (PYAC) are dismayed that the village will lose its hometown newspaper when the Chronicle-Express ceases publication on Sept. 14 (as announced in the C-E on Aug. 10). The Chronicle has been an important means for broadcasting our mission of raising awareness around immigration. We know that countless other agencies, organizations, and churches have benefited similarly. The loss of the Chronicle is a blow to all.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you