(Editor’s note: This is the first of a four-part series provided by the Penn Yan Action Coalition. The other three parts will run in successive Weekend editions of the Finger Lakes Times.)
Immigration and naturalization are topics that inspire passion and conflict in Americans across the political spectrum. To some, they represent the next frontier in civil rights, while others observe new arrivals to our nation with more reservation.
The Penn Yan Action Coalition (PYAC) has worked hard in the past few years to offer information about the citizenship process, as well as details of the plight of those caught up in this often lengthy and intractable system. In this series of columns, we hope to offer additional information and context on this issue for readers across our region.
Of course, news and politics move fast, and developments in immigration policy are no exception. Between the original drafting of these columns and a later revision, for example, news broke of the unexpected increase in the number of unaccompanied children detained at the southern border under the new Biden administration, with an even greater surge of migrant arrivals expected to follow. This is a complex and evolving situation that deserves more space to address, but the point is that events may outpace the information covered in this series. For more up-to-the-minute coverage of immigration issues in detail, please find us on Facebook.
For now, we would like to offer an introduction to a few of the key concepts in the immigration process and the evolving policy that surrounds it.
For example, many know that prospective citizens must pass a test if they hope to make the American dream their own, though details about it may be murky to most of us. Indeed, the recent changeover in presidential administrations has introduced a new complication — the previous administration had recently updated the exam, but President Biden has reverted back to the old one, acceding to criticism that the updates included politicized and false information.
Regardless, PYAC believes that it would be beneficial for members of our community to become familiar with the kinds of questions the test presents. We will be sharing six questions at a time over the course of these columns, and we invite readers to use them to assess their own knowledge of American history, government and civics. Along the way, we will share additional details about our immigration system that may prove enlightening or surprising. We hope that readers will come away from this series with a newfound understanding of this pivotal part of the immigrant’s experience.
Here is the initial batch of questions (try to answer them before looking at the answers at the end):
1. What is the Supreme Law of the land?
2. What is one right or freedom from the First Amendment?
3. If both the President and Vice President can no longer serve, who becomes President?
4. Who is the Chief Justice of the United States?
5. The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution. Name one of the writers.
6. Why does the flag have 13 stripes?
Check future editions of the Finger Lakes Times for more information about the immigration system and additional sets of citizenship test questions from PYAC. And if you’d like a chance to win two free copies of our next Community Read book, “Home Now” by Cynthia Anderson, send an email to pyactioncoalition@gmail.com and you will be entered into a drawing for the books later in the spring. Please also send us your questions and comments about our work — we’d love to hear from you!
Answers
1. The Constitution
2. Speech, religion, assembly, press, petition the government (must know one)
3. Speaker of the House
4. John Roberts
5. James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Publius (must know one)
6. Because there were 13 original colonies; because the stripes represent the original colonies (must know one)