PENN YAN — The members of the Penn Yan Action Coalition once again are inviting the community to join them in reading and discussing books on current topics surrounding immigrant experiences in America.
For the fourth annual Community Read, the PYAC is recommending two very different books: “Beautiful Country: A Memoir of an Undocumented Childhood” by Qian Julie Wang, and/or “Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American” by Wajahat Ali.
They are available at Longs’ Cards and Books on Main Street in Penn Yan for $14.99 each, or $13.99 apiece if you buy both. It’s the first time two books are being highlighted; you may choose to read either or both. PYAC’s members consider both very much worth discussing, and hope they will provoke stimulating conversation on their distinct styles and the ideas they present.
Several guests will join the discussion sessions to share their personal experience in Penn Yan and in the Hobart and William Smith and Keuka college communities.
To join in any of these events, register at https://tinyurl.com/3njfmkdv. You can attend via Zoom or in person at Penn Yan Public Library. During each session, the group will be exploring the Asian American and Asian immigrant experiences and issues of identity, belonging, and the concept of the “model minority.” All sessions will be on Fridays from 3-4 p.m., with the schedule of dates and topics as follows:
• April 21 – Book Talk: “Beautiful Country.”
• April 28 – Book Talk: “Go Back to Where You Came From.”
• May 5 – Guest Speaker: Dr. Khuram Hussain, vice president of Equity & Inclusion and associate professor of Education Studies, Middlebury (Vt.) College; formerly vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Dean of Hobart College.
• May 12 – Community Connections: Community members will share personal experiences from the perspective of their unique backgrounds.
Find a list of supplemental reading and websites, as well as links to some video presentations by Ali, at Penn Yan Public Library and Longs’.
Contact the PYAC at pyactioncoalition@gmail.com with questions.
Members of the group include Claudia Guthrie, Mickey and Ed Schultz, Alex Andrasik, Peggy Soule, Claudia Guthrie, Alejandra Molina, Cindy Gorham-Creveling, Columba Salamony, Debbie Koop, Linda Raide, Nancy Richardson, and Scarlett Emerson.