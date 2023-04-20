PENN YAN — Events will be held for the next four Fridays in conjunction with the Penn Yan Action Coalition’s fourth annual Community Read.
For the first time, two great books are part of the program, both on Asian immigrant and Asian-American experiences: “Beautiful Country” by Qian Julie Wang and “Go Back to Where You Came From” by Wajahat Ali.
Both books are available at Longs’ Cards & Books at a special discount.
To register once for all four events or attend as many as you would like either in person or online, go to https://tinyurl.com/3njfmkdv. Or, sign up in person at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St.
Email aandrasik@pypl.stls.org for assistance in registering.
The events:
• April 21: Book talk, “Beautiful Country.” Book club-style discussion covering the events and themes of the selected title.
• April 28: Book talk, “Go Back to Where You Came From.” Book club-style discussion covering the events and themes of the selected title.
• May 5: Guest speaker Dr. Khuram Hussain. He is Vice President of Equity & Inclusion and Associate Professor of Education Studies at Middlebury College, and formerly Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Dean of Hobart College at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
• May 12: Community Connections. Community members, including students and entrepreneurs, will share personal experiences from the perspective of their unique backgrounds.
All sessions start at 3 p.m.