PENN YAN — Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home and Clinton Crest Manor Adult Care Facility have announced that Nasar Khan will serve as the CEO of both facilities.
Khan comes to the facilities with a well-versed professional healthcare background. He possesses a master’s degree in Health Care Administration from the University at Buffalo. He has served as president and CEO of a long-term-care, non-profit organization, including a skilled nursing facility and individualized residential alternative programs in New York state.
He has extensive healthcare consulting experience throughout New York and Pennsylvania.