Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 knots and waves 15 to 19 feet. For the Gale Watch, west winds to 40 knots and waves 13 to 17 feet possible. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&