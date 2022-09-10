On the night of May 13, 2014, torrential thunderstorms dumped as much as 9 inches of rain in a short period of time on Penn Yan and other parts of Yates County, causing floods that brought an ungodly amount of damage and life-altering destruction of homes and businesses to the village and parts of the county.
Finger Lakes Times reporter Mike Hibbard, a Penn Yan native himself, described it this way in a front-page story in the Times: “Parking lots collapsed underneath cars. Downtown businesses closed due to heavy flooding. Numerous roads washed out, becoming impassable. The damage in this Yates County village from Tuesday night’s thunderstorms bordered on catastrophic.”
Then, just two short days later, more heavy rain caused additional flooding to the beleaguered area. Creeks topped their banks, culverts washed out, and farm fields flooded, eroding precious soil.
That same day, May 16, this paper, in partnership with the Savings Bank of the Finger Lakes, announced the creation of the Penn Yan Flood Relief Fund. Then-publisher Paul Barrett was the driving force behind setting up the fund. He had lived through Hurricane Katrina and knew firsthand how lives get upended after a major disaster, and how difficult it is to find even the most basic goods and services.
Almost immediately, one of the most heartbreaking disasters to cover in my 35 years in journalism turned into something quite heartwarming.
Paul himself made the first personal donation, followed by many of us here at the FLT, and in just a few short weeks, the fund collected over $48,000 from more than 500 donors. Every penny raised went back to the community, benefiting 31 families and a number of agencies, including The Living Well. A short list of where some of the money went: it paid for 38 new appliances, covered rubble removal and masonry work, provided new bedding, paid a month’s rent for one family, another’s mortgage payment, and purchased $1,000 worth of pre-paid grocery cards.
This tale is not meant to pat us on the back — numerous other local, state and federal agencies assisted in Penn Yan’s recovery. But it is meant to say that we have always cared about our friends and family in Yates County, one of the four counties in our newspaper’s footprint.
And that is why, when we read in a front-page story in The Chronicle-Express on Aug. 10 that the 198-year-old paper was going to be shutting down after a final edition on Sept. 14, we immediately began planning ways that we could again help out.
Advertising Director Beth Kesel and sales rep Cheryl Maslyn — herself a longtime employee of The Chronicle-Express — met with folks from the Yates County Chamber of Commerce and members of the committee planning the county’s bicentennial celebration in 2023. Contact Beth at bkesel@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 229, if you have any business- or advertising-related issues. Cheryl can be reached at cmaslyn@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 222.
Circulation Director Jeff Bacon started working on subscription specials — obviously, a daily newspaper like ours with over 300 editions annually is going to cost more to the consumer over the course of a year than a weekly paper like The Chronicle-Express with 52 editions. But taking into account today’s difficult economic conditions, we wanted to come up with some sort of reasonable alternative. Contact Jeff at 315-789-3333, ext. 230, or jbacon@fltimes.com if you have any circulation or delivery issues or questions.
I met with Claudia Milroy in the county’s Real Property Tax Office to see about getting deed transactions (which you may have noticed have begun running in our paper), and with members of the very active Penn Yan Action Coalition who were concerned that their village — the county seat — was going to become one of the thousands of so-called “news deserts” around the country; that is, a community without a newspaper. I assured the group that the Finger Lakes Times is not going anywhere and that Yates County would always be a part of our coverage plans.
I think it made them feel better. At least I hope so.
Of course, as of today, the landscape has changed … before it even changed. Which is not unusual in today’s ever- and oft-shifting media world.
Instead of shuttering the paper, Gannett/GateHouse, the company that owned The Chronicle-Express, sold it to CherryRoad Media out of Parsippany, N.J., and that company will be keeping the lights on and the doors open at The C-E.
Whatever happens with the new ownership, it absolutely will not change our commitment at the Finger Lakes Times to cover and service Penn Yan and Yates County to the best of our ability — from all the news, happenings, sports and colorful features to business activity, Keuka College, the wine and restaurant scene and more.
Mike Hibbard, in fact, remains our primary Yates County reporter. You can contact him with story ideas or suggestions at mhibbard@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 255, or Managing Editor Alan Brignall at abrignall@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 250.
The entire episode has at least gotten some members of the community, while breathing a sigh of relief, to consider the bigger picture.
“We’re feeling lucky to have received a reprieve for The Chronicle, but I know that I, for one, am planning to encourage people to support ALL our local papers to the extent that they’re able,” Alex Andrasik, a member of the PYAC and the Adult Services Librarian at the Penn Yan Public Library told me. “Coming so close to losing The Chronicle should drive home to people how important it is to robustly support all of you, and not just react in the event that we lose a community resource.”
I couldn’t have said it better, and if you need me for absolutely anything — even to come and speak to your group — please don’t hesitate to contact me at mcutillo@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 264.