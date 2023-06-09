PENN YAN — The Yates Community Endowment is the latest benefactor to support the Penn Yan Theatre Co.’s annual Youth Theatre Summer Camp. A $1,000 grant will be used toward offsetting the cost of this year’s program, as camp director Dusty Baker plans to extend the program after many years of steady growth.
“The continued support of the Yates Community Endowment for another summer is crucial to not only maintaining our programming, but helping reach our vision for growing it,” Baker said.
Having hosted 45 area youth last summer in their production of “The Little Mermaid Jr,” this year’s program already has 62 youth signed up. Registration is open until mid-June.
“It’s our consistent growth that’s led our planning and production team to the idea of expanding our programming,” Baker said. “This year we’ll be adding a total of 12 hours of camp time to our schedule, and that’s going to make a significant impact on the amount of time we get to spend on the educational piece of our program”.
The camp is entering its 19th season. It will run for two weeks during the day in July, and then one week in the evenings, in preparation for their production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” An additional two hours will be added on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during those first two weeks. Funds from the Yates Community Endowment will be used to purchase lunch for youth that indicate they need it and provide small honorariums for high school-age students that serve as counselors for the program.
The camp will run July 10-27, with the production set for July 28-30.
To learn more about PYTCo’s Youth Theatre Summer Camp, register your child, or support the program yourself, go to pytco.org or email Dusty at contact@pytco.org.
The Yates Community Endowment is under the guidance of an all-volunteer, all-local advisory board. Since its beginning in 2011, YCE has distributed more than $700,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving Yates County. These grants have provided scholarships for Yates County youth to attend summer camp, helped with disaster relief efforts after the flood in 2014, assisted in the creation of the HOPE Center, and connected people in need with programs to help improve their lives.