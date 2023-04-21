PENN YAN — Three candidates will run for three spots on the local Board of Education in the upcoming election.
District officials said incumbents Robin Johnson and David Willson will be on the ballot, as will Sharon Sweet. Incumbent Ann Bush is not running for another term.
There is one four-year term and two three-year terms available. The candidate with the most votes will fill the four-year term.
The annual budget vote and election of board members will take place from noon to 8 p.m. May 16 in the Penn Yan Academy gymnasium.