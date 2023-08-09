TORREY — In September of 1941, about 150 citizens and officials gathered on tiny Hewett Road, south of Dresden, to dedicate a metal, blue-and-yellow New York state historic sign marking the site of the first home of the Public Universal Friend, Jemima Wilkinson.
Arthur Pound, state historian, said at the time, “Throughout New York there are more than 6,000 markers, erected to acquaint tourists with the details of our state’s long story and to arouse among our neighbors and communities a just pride in the accomplishments of their ancestors. ... Let me say to this group that, having presented and dedicated this marker, the state passes it over to your care, and you will fail your state if you let it grow rusty and ill-kept. It’s your marker now so see that you take care of it. But among all our 6,000 and more markers, I doubt if any single one, the state over, commemorates a more colorful personality or a more interesting social and religious experiment than does this one dedicated to the Universal Friend and her settlement.”
Unfortunately, the marker did fall into disrepair and landed in the basement of the Oliver House Museum at the Yates County History Center, broken into three rusty pieces. In 2000, a major effort was made to raise funds to repair and repaint the Friend’s marker; in October of that year, a rededication ceremony was held.
Now, 23 years later — during the yearlong celebration of Yates County’s bicentennial — a brand-new marker will be unveiled, replacing the 82-year-old sign. A dedication ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday on Hewett Road in the town of Torrey. The ceremony also will celebrate the county’s efforts in repainting 12 other historic markers throughout the county.
The public is invited to attend.
For more information about historic markers in the county, the Yates County Historian’s web page hosts an interactive map of state Historic Markers within Yates County. The Historian’s web page also contains information about bicentennial events happening throughout the county during 2023.