MILO — A Pennsylvania bicyclist hit by a vehicle July 25 died Thursday, the result of injuries he suffered in the accident.
In a press release, the Yates County sheriff’s office said David Bialosky, 81, of Pittsburgh, succumbed to his injuries.
The incident occurred when Dale E. Jensen, 67, of Penn Yan, turned onto Bath Road from Route 54 and into Bialosky’s path. Bialosky was treated at the scene by Penn Yan Ambulance personnel and later flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Jensen was ticketed with failure to yield right of way.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Bialosky was participating in the Bon Ton Roulet, a seven-day bicycle tour through the region in which riders travel 40-50 miles per day. The riders were heading from Ithaca to Keuka College that day.