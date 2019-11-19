GENEVA — Mike Passalacqua and Stephen Hedworth have never seen anything like it before, and they don’t want to see it again.
During a Monday press conference, the Geneva and Canandaigua police chiefs — along with Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson — discussed what Passalacqua called an alarming number of drug overdoses early Sunday morning. There were five in about a two-hour span in Geneva and two others in Canandaigua.
Passalacqua said police can’t say with certainty that the overdoses are related, but investigators from all three departments are working to see if they are connected in some way. No one died, and Passalacqua said police are trying to work with the people who overdosed.
“We are sort of working backward from this point to find out who is responsible for selling these drugs and where this stuff is coming from,” Passalacqua said.
Geneva police and emergency medical technicians used Narcan to revive all five males (see accompanying timeline). Passalacqua said three were Hobart College students.
“The overdoses were on campus, but I can’t say where at this point,” Passalacqua said, noting the two other overdoses were older males. “I don’t want to say anything that will inhibit the investigation.”
Hedworth said the two Canandaigua overdoses were about 5:30 a.m. at the same location. A 28-year-old male was revived with Narcan, while a 43-year-old male did not need Narcan.
While Passalacqua said all five Geneva overdoses are related to the use of powder cocaine, likely laced with fentanyl, Hedworth declined to say what kind of drug led to the Canandaigua overdoses.
Both chiefs praised the work of their officers.
“Seven lives were saved that could have been snuffed out in seconds,” Hedworth said. “In a four-hour period we almost lost seven people. I’ve never seen something like this before.”
Henderson said after 31 overdose deaths in the county last year, there have been only eight so far this year. He believes part of the reason is due to every officer carrying several doses of Narcan.
“We are making an impact,” said Henderson, who used Narcan himself earlier this year to revive someone. “I think deaths would be in the triple digits per year without Narcan, and there are people using Narcan in homes that we aren’t aware of.”
Passalacqua said while heroin-and-fentanyl is the combination most people have heard of, drug dealers also are mixing fentanyl with cocaine and marijuana. He added that fentanyl is an extremely potent drug, and some people buying heroin or cocaine are unaware fentanyl is often mixed in.
“Fentanyl is very addictive,” he said. “People are really rolling the dice when they buy drugs off the street.”
“The numbers (of deaths) are coming down, which is somewhat reassuring, but it doesn’t make me sleep better at night,” said Hedworth, noting his officers recently learned that a person reported missing from Canandaigua was found dead in Rochester from an overdose. “This is not a poor person’s problem. If you think that, you are sadly mistaken.”
People who want help batting their addiction are encouraged to call the Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling & Referral Agency’s 24/7 Opioid Response Team at (833) 435-2272, or Wayne Behavioral Health Network at (315) 946-5750.
“We are doing everything we can to get these drugs off the street, but we are not just out there to arrest people,” Henderson said. “We want to get them the help they need.”
Anyone with information related to the Geneva overdoses is encouraged to contact Detective Steve Vine at (315) 828-6784 or email smv@geneva.ny.us. Anyone with information on the Canandaigua overdoses is asked to contact Detective Dan Visingard at (585) 337-2107 or Daniel.Visingard@CanandaiguaNewYork.gov.