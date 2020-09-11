GENEVA — As City Council continues to work on drafting a local law that would create a police accountability board — with a public hearing set for Sept. 23 — the group pushing for the body’s creation is hosting an informational session Saturday afternoon.
The People’s Peaceful Protest said it is hosting an informational event on how they view such a board — “what it is, how it works and why it is important.”
The gathering takes place at Bicentennial Park on Exchange Street from 1 to 3 p.m.
The PPP said there will be guest speakers and community members speaking, and they urge all that are attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Those attending are urged to bring questions or submit them online ahead of the meeting through a Google form: forms.gle/1ihkbNe3QougntSw7.
City Council has hosted numerous work sessions over the past two weeks on the wording of the proposed local law. Council agreed to use the draft created by the PPP as the “placeholder” while it debated the functions of a police accountability board and its makeup.
Council was to hold another work session Thursday evening on the issue.
City Council encouraged community feedback on a PAB, and those wishing to view the feedback, which is considerable, can do so at a page created on the city’s website, cityofgenevany.com/police-reform.