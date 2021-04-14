CANANDAIGUA — You might think it would be hard to summarize an economic year that was impacted, as was life in general, by a pandemic.
Mike Manikowski has no trouble doing so. In fact, Ontario County’s longtime economic developer and Sue Vary, the county’s economic development specialist, can wrap it up in one word.
“Sue and I both agree that in 2020, the year of COVID, the one word that comes to mind is perseverance,” Manikowski said. “This was about sticking with it through some very difficult times.”
Manikowski recently released his department’s annual report, which focuses on key sectors of the economy. Not surprisingly, the county’s retail, tourism and hospitality industry was among the hardest hit because of tight restrictions last year on travel and gathering.
To keep businesses viable and address consumer concerns, Finger Lakes Visitors Connection — the county’s tourism office — started #VisitorConfidently, an online information and resource center that promotes safe ways to enjoy what the region has to offer.
Manikowski’s office matched the Visitors Connection $25,000 investment for the program, which has provided guidance, training and information for area wineries, restaurants and shops to open and reopen with state and local guidelines.
“One good thing that happened for the year was our partnership with the Visitors Connection. Before COVID, we weren’t as engaged with them as we probably should have been,” Manikowski admitted. “We had a very enhanced partnership with them last year and I see that continuing. Restaurants, theaters, hospitality — all of those groups make up a very important sector of our economy.”
“I think our relationship with Mike’s office has become much closer, as they know our main strategy is small business, especially the hospitality industry,” said Valerie Knoblauch, president and CEO of the Visitors Connection. “The number one thing our industry needs is people coming through the doors, and confidence for consumers to come in those doors.”
Manikowski and Knoblauch said more than 90 businesses donated personal protective equipment and other items during the height of the pandemic. Since December, nearly 150 local business representatives took part in dozens of webinars, and #VisitConfidently has earned accolades for its unique and timely response to the crisis.
“The community has also recognized the importance of tourism, small business, buying local. We need events, entertainment, theater to return,” Knoblauch said. “I know Mike and his group recognize how important it is for all of these to come together.”
The report also highlights the following:
• TECH FARM — The Geneva site near County Road 6, a hub for more than a dozen food and beverage businesses — and ag-related agencies — is growing. A second 20,000-square-foot building likely will be built later this year.
“The Tech Farm is really spreading its wings,” Manikowski said.
• SOLAR VILLAGE — Following a project near the Geneva lakefront, Tracey and Ryan Wallace are planning a second development near their home in the town of Geneva. The net-zero-energy homes are made at a partner business, Solar Home Factory, on Forge Avenue in Geneva.
“People are coming here who believe in this kind of lifestyle,” Manikowski said. “We are very bullish on what Ryan and Tracey are doing.”
• FACTORY 243 — This project, on Gorham Street in Canandaigua, is taking an old factory complex and turning it into loft-style apartments. Don Lasher, of Capstone Construction and Real Estate Development of Rochester, is renovating 60,000 square feet of space.
“Don took a blighted area in the city and turned it into productive housing,” Manikowski said.
• NAPLES — Manikowski points to a resurgence in this village including Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars in the former Widmer Wine site, Engine 14 Brewing — which will be opening later this year near Hazlitt — and Hollerhorn Distilling.
“Naples is the southern gateway to the Finger Lakes,” Manikowski said, noting a recently completed wastewater treatment plant should lead to more economic development there.
• AIRPORT — Manikowski has been a longtime supporter of expansion at the Canandaigua Airport, which can handle large business jets. That came in handy last year, when several jets and numerous medical personnel came to the area as part of an organ transplant operation.
Organs from the donor, who lived in Wayne County, went to recipients in cities such as Philadelphia and Charlotte, N.C.
Manikowski added that Ontario County recently earned accolades from a consulting firm as having the second most diverse economy in the nation.
“There are about 10,000 counties in the country, and we are No. 2 for diversity. I can believe that, as one of our real strategies is we don’t put all our eggs in one basket,” he said. “We have manufacturing, technology, aerospace, health and medical, and of course agriculture is a giant in our economy. Not only production as far as crops, but processing and packaging. Agriculture is incredibly important to this area, and we celebrate it.”