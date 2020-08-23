TORREY — While the investigation is still in the early stages, it appears a person intentionally drove a vehicle over the Keuka Lake Outlet gorge off Route 14 on Sunday morning, resulting in a fiery death.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the incident in Torrey, near the village of Dresden, apparently happened shortly before 10 a.m. as a 911 call came in at 9:54 a.m. At the time, deputies were investigating a missing person report from the town of Jerusalem that came in just minutes before the crash.
Spike said the incidents may be related, and the preliminary investigation reveals the driver of the northbound vehicle appears to have deliberately gone at a high speed off the east side embankment next to the bridge, and went airborne over the outlet stream.