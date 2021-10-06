STARKEY — Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a fatal train-pedestrian incident Wednesday afternoon in this Yates County town.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. near Shannon Corners Road. Deputies said the Norfolk Southern train was traveling south at the time.
Sheriff Ron Spike, who is at a Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy training conference in western New York, confirmed by email an investigation is in progress and he is monitoring the situation.
Deputies said more information will be provided as the investigation continues, but no names are being released at this time.