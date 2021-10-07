STARKEY — The Yates County sheriff’s office had not released the name of the person killed in a train-pedestrian incident Wednesday.
Sheriff Ron Spike said the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. near Shannon Corners Road. The Norfolk Southern train was traveling south at the time.
Spike was attending a training conference in western New York at the time of the incident. He confirmed the fatality by email and said an investigation was underway.
In a news release later in the day, the sheriff’s office said it was not releasing the name of the deceased at that time or the gender of the person.