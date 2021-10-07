STARKEY — The Yates County sheriff’s office had not released the name of the person killed in a train-pedestrian incident Wednesday.

Sheriff Ron Spike said the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. near Shannon Corners Road. The Norfolk Southern train was traveling south at the time.

Spike was attending a training conference in western New York at the time of the incident. He confirmed the fatality by email and said an investigation was underway.

In a news release later in the day, the sheriff’s office said it was not releasing the name of the deceased at that time or the gender of the person.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...