GORHAM — Several Ontario County fire departments responded Monday afternoon to a home on Route 364, with reports of CPR being done on someone who was in the home.
The fire was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. The Crystal Beach Fire Department responded, getting mutual aid from Canandaigua and Hopewell firefighters.
Ontario County deputies also went to the scene near the intersection of Thompson Beach Road. According to 911 dispatches, smoke was coming from the second floor of the home with someone possibly trapped inside.
Firefighters forced entry into the home and reported performing CPR on someone who suffered smoke inhalation. The person was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
Two ambulances from Canandaigua were called in.