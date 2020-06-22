WATERLOO — As part of police reform, Seneca County officials believe the state soon will take steps to allow disciplinary records for police and corrections officers to be released without their written consent.
Sheriff Tim Luce said when that happens, he expects a large increase in Freedom Of Information Law (FOIL) requests for those records, and he does not have the resources to handle such an influx.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors, the personnel committee and then the full board will consider a motion allowing the county Personnel Department to store and control the release of those records. The plan has been approved by the deputies union, the CSEA union, Luce and Personnel Officer Christopher Wagner.
The board will consider amending the policy on personnel files to accommodate the sheriff’s disciplinary records, setting forth the procedure by which people can see the records. In a separate motion, the board will consider waiving a hiring freeze to allow Wagner to hire a confidential secretary to help with the sheriff’s department record maintenance and other duties.
The money to pay the secretary will come from the risk manager’s budget due to a vacancy.
The board’s decision to eliminate the county engineer position held by Samuel Priem will result in shifting Priem’s responsibilities to other people. The board will consider appointing County Manager Mitch Rowe as interim administrator for the county’s three sewer districts and its sole water district. Also, the board will consider naming retired former Highway Superintendent Roy Gates as interim highway superintendent. He would be paid $30 per hour.
Other issues to be addressed by committees and the full board are:
SAMPSON VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY: The county-owned, 162-acre cemetery in Romulus has buildings dating back to its days as a Naval Training Station, renovated for use by the cemetery, using state grants. The board will consider a motion supporting additional activity at the cemetery, including a $900,000 grant to redevelop the former steam plant. The motion authorizes soliciting bids for the additional work.
FARMLAND PROTECTION PLAN: The county has received a $50,000 state grant toward an update to the county’s agriculture and farm land protection plan. The county has added $10,000 and $25,000 in in-kind matching funds for the updated plan.
The board will consider hiring Community Planning & Environmental Associates of Berne, N.Y. to do the updated plan at a cost not to exceed $59,980.
SEWER TREATMENT: Supervisors will consider an amended proposal from Barton & Loguidice Engineers for additional preliminary engineering report work, State Environmental Quality Review Act review and compliance, Inter-Municipal Agreement development, funding strategies and the status of notices of violations of discharge permits from the state DEC.
FACILITIES MASTER PLAN: The Public Works Committee will discuss the next steps to implement the facilities master plan.
BUDGET: Work on the 2021 county budget will begin with a briefing on the anticipated timeline and financial implications facing the county next year. Board feedback will be sought for direction to county department heads as they prepare budget submissions.