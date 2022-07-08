SENECA FALLS — After many years away from his hometown, Peter Soscia is coming back to become this Seneca County municipality’s first town manager.
Soscia was appointed by a 4-0 vote at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting. The fifth board member, Steve Churchill, abstained.
“I am really excited to be able to give back to the community in my new role,” Soscia wrote in an email. “I am both humbled and anxious to help our town and community members enjoy the highest quality of life possible.
“I have a background in economics and cultural and community development,” Soscia continued. “I believe our town and region have the perfect combination of resources, natural and human, to continue to be a wonderful place to live, work, raise children and visit.”
Soscia grew up on Miller Street and graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1983. After high school, he worked in the Public Works Department of the former village of Seneca Falls while earning an undergraduate degree from St. John Fisher University, after which he started a career at Eastman Kodak in Rochester. While at Kodak, he earned a Master in Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester, which led to him teaching business courses at the Genesee Community College campus in Dansville and then Orange County Community College in Newburgh.
Soscia spent the past 20 years teaching and administering at community colleges in Dansville and Newburgh and, most recently, Charleston, W.Va. He earned a Doctor of Education degree from Northeastern University.
“The search committee unanimously recommended we consider Peter. We interviewed him and were impressed,” said town Supervisor Mike Ferrara, who has headed the search for a town manager the past two years. “I look forward to a long and productive term.”
Churchill has opposed hiring a town manager, saying the position is not needed.
“I have met Mr. Soscia and he’s a fine gentleman. He may even be overqualified for what he will be doing,” Churchill said. “To be consistent, I can’t support this.”
Soscia will begin his new job Aug. 1, with his initial term taking him through July 2025. His starting salary is $92,000.
In other matters:
• ALLOCATION — The board voted 5-0 to allocate $1,700 from the contingency fund to pay for informational postcards that will be mailed to every household in the town, encouraging residents to participate in an organic waste composting program at the town highway department. It was noted that participation by commercial businesses, especially restaurants, has been high, but residential involvement has been low.
Jean Gilroy, a member of the town’s waste management advisory committee, voiced support for the campaign.
Board member Kaitlyn Laskoski noted that Seneca Meadows Inc. offers an organic waste composting site at its Route 414 landfill that is open most days of the week. Ferrara said he supports the postcards, but said more participation would be helped by providing containers and curbside pickup. Board member Frank Sinicropi said the goal is to reduce the amount of organic waste going to the landfill and reducing odor.
• LANDFILL — Churchill raised the issue of odor complaints on Route 414 from several weeks ago, asking what an investigation has revealed. He noted that leachate from the landfill stopped going to the town wastewater treatment plant for a period of time until answers could be found.
Ferrara said an investigation by town engineers and SMI found no blockage of the leachate pipeline from the landfill’s reverse osmosis treatment center to the town sewer line.
“Smoke tests were done and were negative,” Ferrara said. “SMI revisited its reverse osmosis system and will install a new system soon. The leachate flow has resumed.”
That revelation prompted a short debate between Churchill and Ferrara, with Churchill saying the leachate should be trucked off-site, to an approved facility, and not added to the town wastewater system. Ferrara offered to pay for Churchill to take a sample of the treated leachate for testing at an independent lab.
• SEWER — Sinicropi argued the town should revisit putting a new, larger sewer line from the Kingdom Road pump station down West Bayard Street to the wastewater treatment plant on Seneca Street. He said the town should look again at bringing the line down the Ludovico Sculpture Trail, an idea first proposed but abandoned after trail owners won an eminent domain lawsuit. Sinicropi noted using the trail would be less costly.
Ferrara agreed, but said switching gears now would delay the project by about three years and likely involve added cost. He said the Bayard Street work should begin soon.
• ZONING — The board agreed to take the next month to review three proposed local laws that would amend the zoning code. They agreed to reschedule public hearings on laws dealing with signage, short-term rentals units, and anaerobic digesters from Aug. 2 to Sept. 6. Board members will review the proposed laws to see if they want to amend them before the hearings.
• HONORED — Police Chief Stu Peenstra presented a plaque to retiring dispatcher/data clerk Linda Wolcott, who is retiring July 8 after 35 years with the village and town Police Departments. She was given a standing ovation.