SENECA FALLS — Attorney Emil Bove Jr. is a longtime advocate for historic preservation efforts in his hometown.
A former Town Board member, he owns a historic residence on State Street and supports enforcement of the town standards and guidelines for properties within that area encompassing the core of the former village of Seneca Falls. Bove also supports the work of the town Historic Preservation Commission, which is charged with enforcing those regulations.
A property owner within the district can apply to the HPC for a certificate of appropriateness to make physical renovations. If they disagree with the HPC decision, it can be appealed to the town Zoning Board of Appeals.
That’s what William Bailey of Phelps did after buying a vacant house for back taxes at 216 Fall St., which is within the historic district. The HPC granted him some waivers, but denied his request to replace the original floor-length windows on the second floor with smaller windows. Bailey appealed to the ZBA — and, in a decision dated Dec. 22, 2002, the ZBA granted his appeal. That has prompted Bove, who also owns a parcel at 208 Fall St., to file a petition in state Supreme Court to overturn the ZBA ruling.
The petition will be heard by state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran. No date has been set for arguments.
Bove and a limited liability corporation he formed called RumseyFall is naming Bailey, town Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Peter Porcelli, ZBA chairman Daniel Emmo, and HPC chairman Charles Genco as respondents.
The petition, filed Feb. 8, states that the house at 216 Fall St. was built in 1873-74 and has been altered significantly over the years, with the two floor-length second-floor windows the significant remaining historic features, distinctive of 19th-century historic structures in the town. It states Bailey applied for permission from the HPC on Sept. 2, 2022, to replace those windows with smaller ones.
At the Sept. 27 HPC meeting, Bailey was advised that historic district standards and guidelines require that replacement windows fit the existing, original openings.
The petition states Bailey left the Sept. 27 HPC meeting, but returned for the Oct. 25, 2022, session to renew his application for a certificate of appropriateness for a new front door and window replacements. The HPC approved the new front door and replacement of several windows, except the second-floor windows.
On Nov. 14, Bailey appealed the HPC ruling to the ZBA. Town Attorney Pat Morrell provided legal counsel to the ZBA. Bailey’s attorney, Gerald Forcier of Geneva, was at the meeting too. The petition states Bailey and Forcier claimed the full-length windows were unsafe for children and animals and would cost too much money to install. The appeal was reportedly granted by a 3-1 vote of the ZBA.
Bove said he and his company are within the historic district and are thus entitled to the protections of the historic preservation code and that the town will enforce those measures.
The petitions lists five claims for action to invalidate the ZBA determination. They include claims that Bailey’s appeal was not filed in a timely manner; the ZBA did not conduct a public hearing; that Bove was not notified of the Dec. 22 meeting when the appeal was considered; the town attorney should have been in attendance to provide legal counsel to the HPC, not only to the ZBA; and granting of the appeal was arbitrary and capricious, without regard to the facts and without rational basis. It seeks an order to stay the granting of Bailey’s appeal, a legal maneuver that requires the town to prepare and serve a certified transcript of the record of proceedings under consideration and a judgment invalidating the Dec. 22 ZBA ruling.