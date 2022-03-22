WATERLOO — Interested in playing a role in the education of children as an unpaid volunteer?
The terms for three seats on the nine-member Board of Education expire at the end of June, and petitions for interested candidates will be available at the district’s 109 Washington St. offices on April 1. The petition must contain the signatures of at least 25 school district voters and be returned to the district office by 5 p.m. April 18.
Voting on the Board of Education candidates, a 2022-23 school budget, and other propositions will be 12 noon to 8 p.m. May 17 at 109 Washington St.
The terms of board members Coreen Lowry, Charles Bronson and Renee Thomas are expiring. All three said they will seek reelection to new, three-year terms.
Lowry is currently the board’s vice president. She has served since 2016.
Thomas is finishing her first term on the board.
Bronson served six years on the board before deciding not to seek reelection in 2021. However, when Melissa Nicolini resigned last August, he was appointed to fill her seat until the 2022 election.