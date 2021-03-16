WATERLOO — Interested in running for the Waterloo Board of Education? Candidate petitions are available at the district’s 109 Washington St. office.
The petitions require at least 25 signatures from school district voters. They’re due no later than April 19.
The seats of board president Ellen Hughes and board members Charles Bronson and Tiffany Folk expire June 30. Hughes, who has served on the board since 2013, will seek another term. Folk and Bronson will not pursue re-election. Bronson has served two three-year terms and Folk one.
The board has nine members, each of whom serve three-year terms.
Voting is set for noon to 8 p.m. May 18 at the district office. In addition to school board seats, voters will decide the fate of the 2021-22 school budget and any other propositions the board decides to put on the ballot.