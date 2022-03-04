GENEVA — The Ontario County Board of Supervisors has a new member representing the city of Geneva’s fifth and sixth wards.
City Council voted 7-2 Wednesday night to appoint James Petropoulos of Exchange Street to serve on the 21-member board. He replaces Greg Bendzlowicz, who announced in January that he was resigning because he was moving to Naples with his fiancé.
Democrats Jan Regan and Laura Salamendra cast the lone no votes.
Petropoulos was one of two applicants for the position.
The Council action fills the seat until the end of 2022. A special election is set for November, with the winner serving the remainder of Bendzlowicz’s term through the end of 2025.
Petropoulos chairs the city’s Board of Ethics, where he has served since January 2019.
According to a cover letter and résumé submitted to the city expressing interest in the supervisor’s position, Petropoulos works at the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester and is a past master of the Geneva Lodge 965 of the Free and Accepted Masons. He also serves in the Army Reserves and is a member of the 198th Army Band in Rochester.
“I am well-invested in downtown Geneva, and it is my personal desire to see business succeed throughout Wards 5 and 6,” he wrote. “I am also concerned with the well-being of Geneva’s historic infrastructure.
“The fact that Geneva is the de facto capital of the Finger Lakes region makes it important to me that Geneva remains friendly to tourism and investment,” he continued. “As such, I will work with Geneva City Council to ensure that Wards 5 and 6 remain safe for citizens, tourists, and business owners alike.”
Reached Thursday, Petropoulos said it is “my intention to work to get county resources to Wards 5 and 6 and keep City Council updated on county matters.”
He said he plans to run for the seat, but did not divulge whether that would be as a Democrat or Republican.
Petropoulos said he plans to resign from the Board of Ethics after he is sworn in by the county.
He has been in the news on occasion because of his work with the ethics committee, which has issued a number of critical opinions regarding complaints against several current Council members, in particular Salamendra. She and others who have been rebuked by the committee often have disagreed with the board’s decisions and suggested political biases have played a role in their determinations.
The Board of Ethics has denied such assertions.
In his letter, Petropoulos touched on the concerns he has over the conduct of City Council.
“The divisiveness of our current city government is disturbing to me, and yet it is a simple matter of expecting a higher standard from those in elected/appointed positions and setting the example of good and ethical behavior,” he said.