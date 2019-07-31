JUNIUS — Multiple pets were killed in a Monday afternoon house fire on Whiskey Hill Road.
Seneca County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home at approximately 5 p.m., along with Junius firefighters. Mutual aid came from the Magee, Waterloo, Seneca Falls, and Canoga fire departments while the Oaks Corners Fire Department sent a rehab unit, which gives firefighters respite from the heat including fluids and energy snacks, along with medical evaluations.
Deputies said the residents, Debbra Dean-Singer and Shane Furman and their four children had returned home after running some errands and saw smoke coming from the front door. They tried to put the fire out themselves. It was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
The residents and their children were not hurt. The Red Cross is helping the family with living arrangements and other necessities until their house, which is insured, can be repaired.
A Magee firefighter was taken by North Seneca Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital. The firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and released a short time later.
Two Magee firefighters rescued the family’s two dogs, a cat and a rabbit from the house. The animals were treated at the scene and turned over to the Beverly Animal Shelter, which responded to the fire.
A pet bird, rabbit and multiple pet spiders died in the blaze. The fire was contained to the living room, but the home sustained moderate smoke damage.
Due to the rural location of the residence, tanker trucks were brought in by some departments for water to douse the fire.
The Seneca County Fire Investigation Team also responded. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Tuesday morning.
