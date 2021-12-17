SENECA FALLS — Several pets were killed Wednesday morning in a residential fire on Ovid Street.
According to the Seneca Falls Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire was reported to the Seneca County 911 Center at approximately 9:30 a.m. Local firefighters, town police and Seneca County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find smoke coming from underneath the residence. After entering the residence, firefighters said “structural integrity” compromised the home’s interior, leading to an exterior approach.
Crews worked for more than an hour to bring what they called a “stubborn fire” under control.
The Seneca County fire investigation team is looking into the cause.
“Unfortunately, the family’s cats and a rabbit perished in the fire,” the Seneca Falls Fire Department said on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”
Local firefighters received mutual aid from the Waterloo, Fayette, and Geneva fire departments. The Clyde and Canoga fire departments provided standby. New York State Electric & Gas personnel, along with employees from the Seneca Falls water and highway departments, also responded, as did North Seneca Ambulance.
There were no injuries to the home’s occupants or firefighters.
The Red Cross responded to assist the residents with housing or other needs.