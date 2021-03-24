CANANDAIGUA — The fencing and promotional banners are gone. Two mini-excavators sit silent on the far side of the property. Construction activity has ceased. Stone covers most of the surface area.
The second phase of the Pinnacle Housing Project on Lakeshore Drive at the north end of Canandaigua Lake is on hold.
Phase 2 work was put on pause in the summer of 2018 after partner and developer Robert Morgan and several other members of Morgan Management of Rochester were indicted by the federal government. Prior to that, the work that began in the spring of 2018 saw the driving of more than 1,000 pilings for footings and foundations poured for the housing units and apartments, as well as underground water mains, sanitary and storm sewer mains being completed.
“There was a great deal of legal entanglements that needed to be worked out to remove Morgan Management from the project,” City Manager John Goodwin explained. “Once this was accomplished and plans for re-starting the project began to take shape, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing another setback.”
Goodwin said the approved development plans for the site remain unchanged as of now, but he also noted there is no schedule for the resumption of construction. He said no changes to the approved plans have been requested.
The remaining partner is LeChase Construction of Rochester.
Goodwin said city officials asked that the site be restored while the developers continue to work toward restarting the project.
The restoration work received approval from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Goodwin said, because it is a state brownfield remediation site. It involves the removal of all soil stock piles, adding seeding or stone cover materials, and removal of the construction fence. The rental trailer has been removed, also.
The five-phase project calls for apartments and a swimming pool for an entire block, from Ellen Polimeni Drive east to the Speedway gas station. The project also calls for housing on the east side of Muar Street.