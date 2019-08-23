SENECA FALLS — Phase I is done and Phase II is well underway on construction of new veterans family housing at the 11 Auburn Road headquarters of Seneca Housing Inc.
Seneca Housing Executive Director Melissa Nesbit said the agency’s first fundraising event for the veterans family housing project was Masquerade 2017, which netted a little over $10,000. That was matched and slightly exceeded by Seneca Housing and put toward Phase I, which was the installation of a wholly-upgraded sewer system into the building.
Masquerade 2018 raised more than $19,000, allowing Phase I work to be completed on the three-bedroom unit and the start of Phase II, which includes demolition, the installation of new electrical service and framing walls and ceilings and building closets.
Once the electrical work is done, drywall will be hung and painted, followed by the installation of flooring, fixtures and appliances. A matching grant from Rotary International and the Waterloo Rotary Club has allowed for the purchase of new appliances and paint.
Nesbit said each phase will continue only if money is available to pay for it. With that in mind, tickets are now on sale for Masquerade 2019, scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Oct 19 at Seneca Falls Country Club. Tickets are $75 each and include a two-hour open bar for beer, wine and liquor, hors d’oeuvres by Ginny and Anthony DeMillo of Simply Homemade and Muranda Cheese and desserts from Wegmans Bakery.
Music will be provided by the band Night Train from 8 to 11 p.m. and all attendees will receive a color souvenir program and a Masquerade 2019 party favor. There also will be live and silent auctions and raffles during the night.
Apparel varies, although jeans are not encouraged. Masks are encouraged but not required. There will be trophy awards for best dressed guests.
“Seneca Housing is committed to realizing our current goal of providing safe, decent and affordable housing for veterans and their families in Seneca County,” Nesbit said.
Tickets for Masquerade 2019 can be purchased in person at Seneca Housing, 11 Auburn Road, Seneca Falls, or online at senecahousinginc.org/masquerade.
