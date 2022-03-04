PHELPS — Considering what transpired at his longtime business Wednesday afternoon, Steve Doyle has a pretty good outlook on things.
“We are beyond thankful no one was hurt,” Doyle said Thursday, a day after a U-Haul truck crashed into his Phelps Service Center on Route 14 and the driver ran from the scene. “We have some damage to the business and some damaged vehicles, but we are open. We have to be open in the type of business we are in.”
The incident happened about 3:20 p.m. Doyle said he was walking to his nearby home — it’s not far from the Cheerful Valley Campground across the highway — when he heard a crash. Moments later, Doyle saw a man running into his side yard.
“I stopped and pursued him over a hill, but he had a pretty good start on me,” said Doyle, who opened the business 30 years ago. “I yelled at him to stop, but he didn’t.”
Three employees were in the shop at the time. Two of them ran after the driver as well.
“We sort of followed him and surrounded the yard, but he went into some thickets,” he said. “The police showed up and took it from there. They worked pretty hard to track that fellow down, but it’s really thick in there.”
Several Ontario County deputies and state troopers responded to the scene, as did Oaks Corners firefighters. Doyle said he found the man’s driver’s license in his yard and turned it over to police.
“He did not seem like he was injured,” Doyle said of the driver. “I believe they followed him all the way to Fisher Road, which is quite a ways. He must have called someone and gotten a ride.”
Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for Troop E of the state police, said the man had not been found as of Thursday. The agency continues to investigate.
“We have a pretty good idea of who he is,” O’Donnell said of the driver. “We would like to talk to him.”
Doyle said his service manager, who was working on a vehicle that was damaged by the impact, was the closest employee to the crash scene.
“He was pretty close to being hurt, but thankfully he wasn’t. He was pretty shaken up about it,” Doyle said. “I am also thankful we live in an area where first responders, many of who are volunteers, came right away and helped us out.”