PHELPS — The Phelps Central School Alumni held its inaugural annual banquet July 31 at the Phelps American Legion. More than 200 dinner guests attended, and many more participated in a social hour.
The idea for an annual banquet had been discussed by several people over a long period of time. However, the herculean task of finding folks from PCS classes ranging from 1940-73 seemed to be more than most wanted to tackle.
Maureen Quigley partnered with friend and fellow Class of 1969 graduate Barry Lee, a techno-audiovisual expert. She told him, “You be the president and emcee, and I’ll be the behind the scenes support person.” He agreed to work with her in this venture, and they recruited another classmate, John Polee, also a Class of 1969 graduate, as treasurer.
Quigley said nearly all of those contacted were in favor of the venture. In mid-January 2020, two Class of 1968 members, Billee Altman and Dorothy Colvin, joined the committee.
While the first banquet, scheduled for July 2020, was postponed due to COVID-19, monthly planning meetings continued. Eventually, more PCS graduates joined the planning effort.
On the Facebook site, several accolades were recorded recognizing the hard work, energy and effort by committee members, volunteers and donors to execute such a major event which resulted in such a monumental success in spite of the challenges experienced along the way.
Some of the highlights of the first banquet:
• Despite an early glitch in the audiovisual equipment, the music proceeded to play to the delight of the crowd. “At Last” seemed to be an appropriate theme song due to the extended waiting period for the worst of the pandemic to pass. Another favorite, “We’ll Meet Again, Don’t Know Where, Don’t Know When,” was the planned main song for the alumni float that was entered in the Sauerkraut Festival parade.
• Millie Hubbard and Marion Donnelly were named the most senior alumni and presented with orange-tinged roses swaddled in black fabric noting the school colors. Donnelly then gave a brief history of the 10 classical schoolhouses in and around Phelps before they were closed and merged into the Phelps Central School district in 1939, creating one of the first centralized schools in New York state. The high school on Main Street, which is now Vienna Gardens, an assisted living facility, housed grades 9-12. In 1965-66, Phelps merged with the Clifton Springs school system “on paper,” and 1970 was the last class to graduate from Phelps Central School. However, invitations were extended to the Midlakes classes of ’71-73 because those students had spent the majority of their school years at PCS.
• Of special note was a continuously playing memorial DVD displaying pictures of those alumni who have passed away. There also was a DVD display compiled of all the yearbooks from 1950-70.
• Former PCS teachers Len DeFrancesco and Rick Cicciarelli attended the banquet.
Membership to the Phelps alumni group is open to anyone who has walked the halls of the Phelps schools for a least a year and holds sentimental attachment. To join, dues of $5 need to be sent in annually, beginning in December of each year. A check can be made payable to John Polee and mailed to 11 Church St., Phelps, NY, 14532.