PHELPS — The Phelps Central School Alumni held their 1st Annual Banquet at the Phelps American Legion on July 31 with over 200 dinner guests attending and many more in attendance to socialize.
Although some who registered had to decline at the last minute, the turnout was far more than originally anticipated.
The idea for an annual Phelps Alumni Banquet had long been discussed by several people; however, the herculean task of finding folks from classes 1940 thru 1973 seemed to be more than most wanted to tackle. Maureen Quigley partnered with friend Barry Lee, a techno-audio-visual expert. She told him “you be the president and emcee, and I’ll be the behind the scenes support person." He agreed to work with her in this venture, and they recruited another classmate, John Polee, as treasurer.
Maureen conducted research from past yearbooks in the local library, selecting names of students from each class to contact. Those were then contacted to find out who in their class had the class contact list. Most gave willingly, resulting in ~85% of the alumni identified. Although some lists were outdated or contained inaccuracies, she made phone calls to many individually in December to determine if enough interest existed to support such a banquet. Almost 100% were in favor of this venture so in mid-January 2020 Billee Altman '68 (organizational skills) and Dorothy Colvin '68 (the idea person) joined the committee. Since Barry, John and Maureen were all from the class of 1969, a diverse group was developing. At that point in February, so many different issues were identified that John remarked that another whole year would be needed to successfully develop the project. Shortly after this, the pandemic crisis began, and the event was officially postponed from July 2020. The monthly meetings did continue, however.
In March of 2020, a few class members from other classes expressed an interest in joining the committee, including John Salisbury, Arlene Murphy Verdeham, and Sherry Wilkes
On the Facebook site, several accolades were recorded recognizing the hard work, energy and effort by committee members, volunteers and donors to execute such a major event which resulted in such a monumental success in spite of the challenges experienced along the way.
Dave Benz, leader of Clifton Springs Troop #59, provided traffic support with several members of his troop providing traffic/parking direction for the event. Anita Suski from the class of 1969 and Barb Arbogast, class of 1964 were the official greeters, ushering in the alumni to the registration desk, managed by Kathleen Quigley, class of 1966, Patricia Quigley, class of 1974, Dorothy Colvin, class of 1968, and Pam Wheadon, class of 1970. Name tags prepared by Paul Salisbury included alumni from the classes of 1940 through 1973. Sherry Wilkes, Pam Wheadon, Barb Arbogast and Dorothy Colvin tended to the decorations. Deb Dhalle '69 and Barry Lee sold raffle tickets which garnered nearly $500. John Polee tended the Memorabilia table and sold PCS Bulldog hats. Barry and Maureen composed the music play list to include excerpts from Maureen’s preference for 1940's music and Barry's rock and roll from various decades. Despite a glitch in the audio-visual equipment in the beginning, the music proceeded to play to the delight of the crowd. “At Last” seemed to be an appropriate theme song due to the extended waiting period for the worst of the pandemic to pass. Another music favorite, “We’ll Meet Again, Don’t Know Where, Don’t Know When" is the planned main song for the Alumni Float which will be entered in the Sauerkraut Festival parade this year.
Photographer, Roger Peck, from Ohio, class of 1968, contributed by taking photos of critical moments such as Rev. Ellen Donnan's invocation, honoring the tradition of keeping the power of spirit in such meaningful events. Another special picture-taking moment came when Millie Hubbard and Marion Donnelly were named the most senior alumni and were
presented with orange-tinged roses swaddled in black fabric noting the school colors. Donnelly then gave a brief history of the ten classical school houses in and around Phelps before they were closed down and merged into the Phelps Central School district in 1939 creating one of the first centralized schools in New York State. The year of 1940 saw the first graduating class. The grade school on Banta Street was for grades K-8. The high school on Main Street, which is now Vienna Gardens an assisted living facility, housed grades 9-12. In 1965-66, Phelps merged with Clifton Springs School system “on paper.” 1970 was the last class to graduate from Phelps Central School. Invitations to the alumni event were officially extended to the classes of 71-73 because those students had spent the majority of their school years at PCS.
Membership to the Phelps alumni group is open to anyone who has walked the halls of the Phelps Schools for a least a year and holds sentimental attachment. To join, dues of $5 need to be sent in annually, beginning in December of each year. A check can be made payable to John Polee and mailed to him at 11 Church St., Phelps, NY, 14532.
Preceding the Alumni Banquet, many guests chose to visit the Howe House Museum which houses the Phelps Historical Society on Main Street. There was a special tribute there to Harold Murphy, long-time local policeman (40+ yrs?) in Phelps, known by most all residents in the 50's and 60's. There were also pictures of many of the school's classes and sports teams on display. Much praise is given to the Historical Society for their efforts in bringing a little something extra special to the Alumni, especially those visiting from out of state.
The Pledge of Allegiance opened the ceremony, followed by singing the school Alma Mater. After Rev. Donnan gave the invocation and halfway through the meal, the business meeting started. The emcee-comedian, Barry Lee, gave the initial welcome and commended all. The financial report from John Polee followed. Then, Maureen gave a thank you first and foremost to all the veterans who fought for our many freedoms. A long round of applause followed that much-needed gratitude. Maureen also expressed appreciation to each committee member for the special talents each gave to make this event happen, followed by a call for more volunteers and committee members so the event can continue on an annual basis rather than falling to the wayside as a one-time event.
Of special note was a continuously playing Memorial DVD displaying pictures of those alumni who have passed away, suggested by Dorothy and composed by Barry. There was also a DVD display compiled of all the yearbooks from 1950-1970 which was arranged by Marty VanKirk '68 and assisted by Robert Quigley '68.
The event ended around 9 p.m.
Teachers who were able to attend included Mr. DeFrancesco and Mr. Ciciarelli. Each class had an opportunity for microphone time between door prize drawings contributed by local sponsors. Those included: Bonnie's Beauty Salon, Body Kneads, Local Palate, Phelps Hometown Pharmacy, Phelps Historical Society, Personal Computer Services, Barry Lee, OhmannTheater in Lyons, Smokin' Tails Distillery, Vanilla Bean Bakery and Waterside Wine Bar.