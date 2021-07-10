ROCHESTER — Seneca Waterways Council, Boy Scouts of America, hosted its 70th annual Eagle Scout celebration June 8. Due to pandemic guidelines and restrictions on indoor venue capacity at the time, the event was held at Frontier Field.
The Eagle Scout celebration honored the achievements of the 166 Eagle Scouts in the Class of 2020. This year’s class had the added distinction of being the council’s first co-ed class of Eagle Scouts. In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America welcomed girls into their Scouts BSA program for youth ages 11-18, making it possible for girls to achieve the same rank as their male counterparts. Eagle Scout is the highest rank in scouting, something only 5% of Scouts nationwide accomplish.
To earn the Eagle Scout rank, Scouts must complete 21 merit badges, hold positions of leadership in their troop, and complete a service project that gives back to the community.
Among the awards given June 8 was the Honor Medal. The heroism award was given to Eagle Scout Antonio Carrasquel of Troop 46 in Phelps. The Honor Medal is presented to an individual for life-saving meritorious actions. In 2018, Carrasquel was credited with saving the lives of two men as their boat was sinking and being carried away in the rapids down the Canandaigua Outlet.
The event also was an opportunity for the local organization to honor and recognize the lifetime achievements of an adult Eagle Scout by presenting the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award. This year’s honoree was Dr. Kevin Casey of Rochester General Hospital.