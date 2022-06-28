PHELPS — Karissa VanCamp-Smith did a little research and figured that her new sons, Zachariah, Lincoln, Ian and Daniel, will require about 800 diapers a month when they come home later this summer.
“It’s a lot to take in,” she said. “It’s all been a lot to take in.”
The boys, born to VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillon Smith on June 17, are believed to be identical quadruplets, a rare occurrence, especially because they were conceived naturally.
The babies were born by cesarean section at 29 weeks and three days. They were early, but their parents say that the babies “couldn’t be doing any better” in the neonatal intensive care unit at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. They will spend the next 6-8 weeks there, strengthening their lungs and doubling in size.
VanCamp-Smith, 32, was discharged last week and has been visiting the babies daily. Dillon Smith, 30, is back to work at the Mercedes-Benz dealer in Henrietta.
When they do come home, they will join their big brothers, 7-year-old Tyler and 4-year-old Colton. The family has been through a lot in the last several years trying to have more children, but decided to try one more time, hoping for a girl, according to Dillon Smith.
“We lost twins at 20 weeks, and then our 4-year-old is our surviving twin; we lost his brother, Elijah, when he was 12 days old,” VanCamp-Smith said. “And then we lost a little girl the day before our second trimester started. But Dillon convinced me (to try again.)”
This time, after the decision to have another baby, she said she got pregnant right away. She went to have a sonogram early on, she said, because she had some worrisome cramping.
“Two babies popped up right away,” VanCamp recalled. “Then she moved the wand a little bit, and found a third one, and then a fourth.”
VanCamp-Smith, who is a nurse, knew she had a tendency to hyper-ovulate but never considered it would lead to more than twins.
“I said a bad word when I found out,” she said. “I almost fell off the bed. My husband said, ‘Where do Mennonites get their vans?’”
There were some nervous moments during the pregnancy.
Her ob-gyn, Dr. Loralei Thornburg, decided to deliver the babies June 17. She said they were ready.
“We had been preparing, but you can’t really get ready until you know it’s the day that the boys have decided that they’re going to have a birthday,” Thornburg told WHEC-TV reporter Jennifer Lewke.
Each baby had its own team of a doctor, nurse, and respiratory therapist, but things went along pretty normally. Thornburg said each weighed 2-3 pounds.
“Spontaneous quads (like this) are very rare,” Thornburg told Lewke. “The odds are somewhere between one in 500,000 to 700,000.”
Even more rare? There’s a possibility the boys may be identical, the odds of that are somewhere in the range of 1 in 12 million. Genetic testing later on will tell for sure, but either way, the parents are over the moon about the babies.
And now, the couple are enjoying holding their new boys.
“They’ve all been doing fantastic,” VanCamp-Smith said, noting that their family is now complete. “There’s no oxygen requirements; they’re all on the same page.”
She will be a stay-at-home mom, with help from her parents, Scott and Amy VanCamp, who live next door. Her grandmother, Sandra Fisher, also lives nearby and will be a presence too.
Her older boys have been drawing pictures for the babies, and looking forward to their homecoming.
VanCamp-Smith was concerned that Tyler would be somewhat disappointed with the quads.
“He put his order in for a sister,” she said. “That will not be happening.”