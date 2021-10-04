PHELPS — With about 80% of town residents not having public water at home, it’s an issue when their wells are dry or running low.
Town officials hope to alleviate that problem by building a bulk water filling station, and that effort got a boost through a $50,000 state grant.
The grant was announced in a news release from state Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester. He said only 20% to 25% of Phelps homes have access to public water.
“There aren’t many things more essential to life than access to clean, safe water,” Gallahan said. “This filling station will be a great way for people to conveniently access potable water any time of the year, any time of day.”
Gallahan worked with town Supervisor Norm Teed and Mike Vienna, the town’s water superintendent, in getting the grant.
“This water filling station will be a great resource for our community,” Teed said. “Getting residents water has been a top priority of mine that I have worked daily to address. I am eager for construction to begin so we can deliver this much-needed filling station to Phelps residents.”
Teed said the station will be at the intersection Cross Road and Route 14. The estimated cost of the project is $70,000 to $80,000 including equipment, materials and labor, with the town covering the cost after the grant.
“This will allow anyone who wishes to purchase water, whether it’s a contractor or private individual, to do so,” Teed said.
“This project will greatly increase both residents and visitors’ access to water that do not currently have it or whose wells may run low,” Vienna added. “When people have needed water, we’d need to arrange someone to meet them at a fire hydrant, which has not been the most cost-effective solution. Once this project is completed that will all change, and the filling station will make water much more affordable and accessible to the people of Phelps.”