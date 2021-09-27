PHELPS — A former town highway department worker has taken the first step in legal action against the town and highway Superintendent Terry Featherly, claiming he was wrongfully fired for supporting Featherly’s opponent in this year’s elections.
Attorney Adam Grogan filed a notice of claim last month on behalf of Ryan VanCamp. The notice reserves the right to bring a civil lawsuit.
In a news release sent to area media outlets last week, Grogan said VanCamp, who was a motor equipment operator in the department for two years, was fired in June after a “common mowing accident,” adding that no department employee had been fired for that. According to Grogan, Featherly told VanCamp it is not “working out here.”
Grogan said when VanCamp asked what that meant, Featherly repeated that “things weren’t working out.” Grogan added that despite VanCamp’s consistent and reliable attendance and lack of disciplinary issues, VanCamp was given a termination letter stating “poor performance and unsafe operation of equipment.”
Grogan claimed that, in the days leading up to the firing, Featherly accused VanCamp of posting on social media about not voting for Featherly’s reelection and having a yard sign in support of Philip Frere, who was defeated by Featherly in a Republican primary and will challenge him again in the November election.
“The fact that Mr. VanCamp’s supervisor did not initially give him a valid reason for his termination, aside from ‘it’s just not working out’ intimates that there were other reasons for this action that are unrelated to his job performance,” Grogan said. “Dismissing an employee because of his or her political affiliation is a direct violation of the law.”
The Times emailed the news release and notice of claim to Featherly and town Supervisor Norm Teed. Featherly responded with the following statement:
“Because a notice of claim has been filed against me, the town of Phelps and the Phelps highway department, it would be inappropriate for me to comment at this time,” he said. “However, it is my intent to fully defend my position in this matter, at the right time and in the right forum, on the advice of my counsel.”
Teed added that the Town Board is aware of the notice of claim. He declined to comment on advice of the town attorney.
Grogan said he intends to file a lawsuit in state court.
“We have not heard from the town,” he said. “If they do not wish to question Mr. VanCamp within 90 days of service of the notice of claim, we will be seeking judicial intervention.”