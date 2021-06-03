PHELPS — The Phelps Historical Society will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, where visitors can view vintage cars on display, as well as tour the Howe House Museum and the Carriage House.
The Historical Society’s 1912 Model T Touring on display was picked up from Ford Motors by a Phelps family the same year and driven back to Phelps, where the car has remained all its life. Extensive work on the 100-year-old car, including repairs to the body, seats and engine, has brought it back to life.
The other car on display, a 1924 Essex, was owned originally by Anna Sailsbury. According to her nephew, under Anna’s ownership the furthest the car was ever driven was from Phelps to Geneva. He recalls that she would often take her nieces and nephews for a ride in the Essex around the loop driveway of the family farm.
The car managed to stay in the family for quite some time. In 1997, when the family was moving, they donated the vehicle to the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich. A couple from Schoharie was visiting the museum and was shown Sailsbury’s Essex, which was kept in storage. The husband and his father had a collection of Essex cars and ended up buying the vehicle, which was not in great shape. The work they completed got the car running again.
In 2013, it was agreed to bring the Essex back to Phelps to drive in the Sauerkraut Parade. The couple agreed that if they ever decided to get rid of the car they would let the Sailsbury family and historical society know. In 2020, the Essex came home to Phelps and now resides just around the corner from where the car spent most of its life.
Contact the Phelps Historical Society at (315) 548-4940 or histsoc2@gmail.com with questions about the open house.