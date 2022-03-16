PHELPS — The laundromat on Main Street is closed temporarily after a dryer caught fire Tuesday.
The fire broke out at approximately 1 p.m. Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said employees at the H&R Block building next door smelled smoke and later saw some coming from the laundromat. Two local firefighters were eating lunch at a nearby restaurant and responded.
Crews from the Phelps, Clifton Springs and Oaks Corners departments arrived later, and the situation was under control in about 20 minutes.
Harloff, who also went to the scene, said a customer had done a load of wash, put it in a dryer, and left.
“That is not unusual,” he said.
There was no one inside when firefighters arrived.
Harloff said the dryer was one of many along a wall. The damage was estimated at more than $12,000.
Harloff said there are apartments above the laundromat, but the odor of smoke was faint and the residents likely will be able to stay there.
“The owners have some work to do,” said Harloff, noting the laundromat is owned by a company. “I am not sure when they will reopen.”