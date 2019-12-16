PHELPS — An elderly local man reported missing Saturday was found early Sunday morning in his car, which was in a shallow creek.
Ontario County deputies said Harold Smith, 87, was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday in his vehicle near the Blue Ribbon restaurant. At that time, deputies said Smith has dementia but usually didn’t travel outside of Phelps, although he did go to the Geneva or Newark Walmart, or visit family in Newark.
Deputies added that Smith did not see well while driving at night.
Deputies said at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, a homeowner on Route 96 in Phelps noticed his mailbox had been knocked down and called police. Deputies responded to the scene and found Smith’s vehicle had gone off the highway and dropped about eight feet into a shallow creek.
Phelps firefighters responded and got Smith out of his vehicle. He was taken to a waiting ambulance and later flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Deputies said Smith had no visible serious injuries from the crash but was rushed to Strong as a precaution due to possible exposure from his car being partially submerged in the creek.
Smith was not listed as a patient at Strong late Sunday morning. Hospital officials said he could have been discharged from the emergency room and not admitted to the hospital.