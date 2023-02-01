ROCHESTER — A Phelps man who faces sexual abuse charges in Ontario County now faces federal child pornography charges.
Eric Passalacqua, 36, was charged Tuesday by criminal complaint with production, receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography. The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a lifetime period of supervised release.
Passalacqua’s arrest was announced in a news release from the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who is handling the case, said according to the complaint, the Rochester office of the FBI received information from the FBI office in Anchorage, Alaska, on Jan. 20 that a person in Phelps may have been responsible for exchanging child pornography with a person in Alaska. Federal investigators executed a search warrant at Passalacqua’s residence Jan. 24.
A preliminary forensic examination of his phone revealed multiple images of child pornography, including images of a minor that Passalacqua produced.
The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the FBI and Ontario County sheriff’s office.
Passalacqua was charged last week by sheriff’s office investigators with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse. He is accused of having sexual contact with a minor last June.
Passalacqua made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court and was being held in an area detention facility.