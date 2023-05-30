ROCHESTER — A Phelps man faces a potentially long prison term after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.
Eric Passalacqua, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to receipt and distribution of child pornography. The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.
The plea was announced in a news release from the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi is handling the case. Rossi said in January the Rochester office of the FBI received information from the FBI office in Anchorage, Alaska, that a person in Phelps may be responsible for exchanging child pornography with a person in Alaska. Federal investigators executed a search warrant at Passalacqua’s residence. A forensic examination of his phone found more than 600 images of child pornography, including images Passalacqua produced depicting a minor victim. Passalacqua also admitted producing images of another minor victim.
Sentencing in scheduled for Aug. 24 in federal court.
Passalacqua also faces a felony sexual abuse charge in Ontario County. He is accused of having sexual contact with a minor last June. He was apprehended on that charge earlier this year by sheriff’s office investigators.