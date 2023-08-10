ROCHESTER — A Phelps man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on child pornography and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
U.S. Attorney Trini Ross said Timothy Wright, 35, who pleaded guilty in December 2021 to production of child pornography and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, received the 20-year sentence from U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr.
U.S. attorneys Melissa Marangola and Katelyn Hartford said that in July 2019, Snapchat reported a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving a subscriber who uploaded two files of suspected child pornography. According to the prosecutors, an investigation determined the Snapchat subscriber was Wright.
On May 18, 2020, state police executed a search warrant at Wright’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices, including a cell phone, a laptop, and hard drive. Prosecutors said a forensic analysis of the electronic devices uncovered approximately 8,462 images and video files of child pornography. These included a video and images of Wright sexually abusing a minor child, Marangola and Hartford said.
Additionally, prosecutors said Wright provided methamphetamine to his wife and co-defendant, Alicia Wright, in July 2020. She then sold the methamphetamine to an undercover police officer, they said.
According to prosecutors, after the purchase was complete, the Ontario County sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the Wrights’ residence in Phelps. Investigators said they recovered about $10,000, approximately 64 grams of methamphetamine, and a digital scale.
Alicia Wright was charged in the case and ultimately convicted and sentenced to one year in prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the sentencing is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Maj. Brian Ratajczak, and Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino.