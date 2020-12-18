ROCHESTER — A Phelps man called a leader in a drug-trafficking ring faces a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to a felony.
Andres Escalera, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to attempted possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. The charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.
The plea was announced in a press release by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew McGrath, who is handling the case, said Escalera was a leader in a drug-trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl throughout the Western District of New York, an area that includes Rochester.
Escalera was arrested in June after trying to buy 6 kilograms of cocaine in Ontario County. Officials said he was in possession of more than $200,000.
A search warrant was executed at his residence, where police found quantities of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, as well as drug-packaging paraphernalia and cash.
As part of the plea, Escalera will forfeit more than $574,000 in seized currency and a Mercedes Benz automobile.
The investigation was led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Ontario County sheriff’s office and Geneva Police Department assisted.