CANANDAIGUA — Residents of the towns of Phelps and Manchester are being asked not to pay the property tax bills they received recently because of an error.
Ontario County officials said the error, which was discovered Monday, was for incorrect tax rate information for parcels outside the villages in each municipality. New bills are being printed by the county for the towns as quickly as possible.
“Ontario County would like to make clear that the error affecting these residents was solely the responsibility of the county, and no fault lies with the respective towns,” county Administrator Chris DeBolt said in a news release. “Everything is being done to address this as quickly as possible.”