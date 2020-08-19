PALMYRA — You know those commercials where financial planners help forge a path to help clients do what they’ve always wanted to do in their retirement years?
Phelps native Elaine Liberio, owner of Liberio Art, did something fairly similar.
Liberio worked three decades in mortgage underwriting and other occupations, while creating and teaching art along the way. But her long-term goal was to make art her full-time occupation in retirement.
“This has always been in the back of my mind,” said Liberio, who studied studio art at what was then called the Community College of the Finger Lakes (now FLCC) and later Empire College.
Even while working as a mortgage underwriter, Liberio created and taught art, including many years in Maine, where she and her husband lived until 2006 before coming home because of family considerations.
“I’ve always wanted to teach, and art is my passion,” she said.
Unlike so many of us who aspire to someday make our avocations our occupations, the Palmyra resident made it happen.
“I worked up a business plan,” she said. “I’d been saving for this forever. This is a long-term goal.”
In May, she opened Liberio Art at 208 E. Main St. in Palmyra, where she moved into the former site of the Dog Eared Book Store; that business moved down the street. Liberio looked at a number of spots to open her gallery, including Geneva and Clifton Springs, before walking into the bookstore earlier this year.
Dog Eared owner Carrie Deming told Liberio she was moving the business to a former liquor store down Main Street and suggested the soon-to-be-vacant space would be perfect for an art studio. Liberio agreed, and with her husband, Al, a Geneva native who owns a painting and contracting company, the couple readied the space for her gallery.
It opened May 30.
“I didn’t want it crowded,” said Liberio, who notes that social distancing markers are on the gallery floors. “I wanted it open and airy and inviting.”
On the gallery walls you’ll find Liberio’s works — from oils to watercolors to pyrographs. The latter are designs burned into wood.
“I’m doing all of my painting here, so this is my working studio,” she said. “Even if nobody comes in, I’m working.”
Liberio said much of her inspiration comes from real scenes. She’ll get a photo and then take it from there. She also does commissions and plein air, where artists create works on locations.
Art instruction is a big part of her business, and Liberio said she has already hosted classes, with many more coming up. Because of COVID-19, she’s limiting class sizes to four so that she can space each participant six feet apart.
Classes are available for newbies to the more experienced.
Not everyone is a natural, but there is one attribute every aspiring artist needs, she said.
“You have to have the desire,” Liberio said.
Palmyra Mayor David Husk said he is glad to have Liberio as one of several new merchants who have moved into spaces downtown.
“The new art studio will be a great new addition to our business district,” Husk said. “She donated a piece of her artwork that is on display at our Village Hall. I encourage all to visit the art studio and check out the professionalism she exhibits.”